Not so fast on packing the Supreme Court, Democrats | READER COMMENTARY

Everyone needs to take a breath. Democrats are understandably infuriated by the shameless hypocrisy that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans have demonstrated as they scramble to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat and concoct a flimsy post-hoc explanation for how doing so is consistent with the standard they set in 2016 (“Trump meets with Amy Coney Barrett at White House as conservative judge emerges as favorite to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Sept. 21).
However, I have become increasingly alarmed by the growing chorus advocating for packing the Supreme Court by adding additional progressive justices following the upcoming election. For one, this presupposes a Democratic presidential victory and takeover of the Senate, which is far from assured and absolutely can not be taken for granted over the coming weeks. But more importantly, it would guarantee an escalating judicial arms race and constantly-expanding roster of justices.
I fervently hope for a unified Democratic government taking office next January. But surely the advancement of a true progressive agenda is a more aspirational goal than a cynical and retributive change that will forever alter one of our most hallowed institutions.
Scott Butler, Baltimore
