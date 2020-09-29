Supreme Court is demeaned by unsightly political debacle | READER COMMENTARY

The vicious political maelstrom over the replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a Supreme Court Justice is deplorable. It demeans all Americans as we witness our Democracy destroyed and our American values crushed (“A GOP deal with Dems on court vacancy makes sense, but was never going to happen,” Sept. 25).
I have always admired and respected the U.S. Supreme Court as a bastion of integrity, wisdom and justice, embodying a mixture of conservative and liberal values. Sadly, today, it has become a political pawn between Republicans and Democrats. Our country is a disgusting display of our willingness to knuckle under to the play for political power. Bipartisanship and love for true democracy have been put to the side and the gain of power has taken over as the only goal. We must stop this and stand up in unity for the inspirational values of our highest court of Justice.
We betray Justice Ginsburg if we as Americans do not uphold her dedication to fairness and equity. We must regain and nurture love. We must regain our trust in government, the Supreme Court and each other. We must be unified. We can do it. We have no choice if we care about the survival of our true and revered democracy.
Cassandra Naylor, Stevenson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.