Supreme Court is demeaned by unsightly political debacle | READER COMMENTARY

I have always admired and respected the U.S. Supreme Court as a bastion of integrity, wisdom and justice, embodying a mixture of conservative and liberal values. Sadly, today, it has become a political pawn between Republicans and Democrats. Our country is a disgusting display of our willingness to knuckle under to the play for political power. Bipartisanship and love for true democracy have been put to the side and the gain of power has taken over as the only goal. We must stop this and stand up in unity for the inspirational values of our highest court of Justice.