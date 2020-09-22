As Ruth Bader Ginsburg advised, we must fight for civil rights | READER COMMENTARY

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the first woman to be made a tenured professor at Columbia Law School in New York, Jan. 18, 1972. Ms. Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and a pioneering advocate for women's rights, who in her ninth decade became a much younger generation's unlikely cultural icon, died of complications from metastatic pancreas cancer on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. She was 87. (Librado Romero/The New York Times)