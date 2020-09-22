As Ruth Bader Ginsburg advised, we must fight for civil rights | READER COMMENTARY

As a student at Columbia Law School, I took Professor Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s class, “Sex Discrimination and the Law.” She had already argued and won two cases before the Supreme Court at the time. Nonetheless, she was open to her students' ideas and suggestions (“Trump says he will nominate a woman to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Here are the frontrunners,” Sept. 22).
My concern for civil rights, fostered in me by my parents and my faith and nurtured at City College, prompted me to take her class. I told my mother that this weekend.
As a member of the House of Delegates, I successfully introduced the Lilly Ledbetter law, protecting a worker’s right to equal pay. The bill wrote into our law a dissent by Justice Ginsburg.
Justice Ginsburg said: “Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” I’ve tried to follow that advice.
As a citizen, I mourn her passing and recommit myself to the principles of fairness and equity where Justice Ginsburg set an historic example.
Samuel I. “Sandy” Rosenberg, Baltimore
The writer, a Democrat, represents District 41 (Baltimore City) in the Maryland House of Delegates.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.