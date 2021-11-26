xml:space="preserve">
Sun’s seasonal ‘gift guide’ should be locally oriented | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 26, 2021 10:05 AM
Items for the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance Holiday Celebration raffle sit in the windows of the former Boyd and Fulford Drug Store on Main Street in Bel Air as part of the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance holiday tree and wreath sale. November 15, 2021. (Matt Button/The Aegis).
Items for the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance Holiday Celebration raffle sit in the windows of the former Boyd and Fulford Drug Store on Main Street in Bel Air as part of the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance holiday tree and wreath sale. November 15, 2021. (Matt Button/The Aegis).

During these difficult times for small and local businesses, I would have liked to see at least a few of them represented in The Baltimore Sun’s holiday gift guide (”2021 Holiday gift guide: What to buy everyone on your list,” Nov. 2).

Of the 166 items offered, 95 were available from Amazon by my count. All were available online. No small or local businesses were mentioned. We need to support them before they go away forever.

Miriam Mittenthal, Towson

