Sun’s seasonal ‘gift guide’ should be locally oriented | READER COMMENTARY

During these difficult times for small and local businesses, I would have liked to see at least a few of them represented in The Baltimore Sun’s holiday gift guide (”2021 Holiday gift guide: What to buy everyone on your list,” Nov. 2).
Of the 166 items offered, 95 were available from Amazon by my count. All were available online. No small or local businesses were mentioned. We need to support them before they go away forever.
Miriam Mittenthal, Towson
