Gibson: Why so much hate for city’s progress on homicides? | READER COMMENTARY

I have a question about some reactions to my commentary, “Baltimore’s homicide rate remains steady as others soar: perhaps the country should follow our lead” (June 28). I observed that last year, while homicides increased an astounding 25% nationwide, Baltimore had a slight decrease, going from 348 homicides in 2019 down to 335 in 2020. Baltimore homicides would have gone up to 439 if the city had followed the national rate of increase.
The pattern of Baltimore’s year-to-year increases falling far below the national percentage has continued into 2021. As of noon on July 1, Baltimore had 168 homicides, two more than at the same time last year. That is a 1.2% increase for Baltimore while the nation is projected to experience another 25% increase. With some luck, Baltimore could have another decrease.
Some of the reactions to the op-ed have raised this question: Why do some people appear hostile and even threatened by the possibility that Baltimore might be making some progress and might be developing some promising governmental and nongovernmental approaches to our national scourge of violence?
Larry S. Gibson, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.