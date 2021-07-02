Gibson: Why so much hate for city’s progress on homicides? | READER COMMENTARY

I have a question about some reactions to my commentary, “Baltimore’s homicide rate remains steady as others soar: perhaps the country should follow our lead” (June 28). I observed that last year, while homicides increased an astounding 25% nationwide, Baltimore had a slight decrease, going from 348 homicides in 2019 down to 335 in 2020. Baltimore homicides would have gone up to 439 if the city had followed the national rate of increase.