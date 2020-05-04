Larry Gibson: Sheila Dixon should be Baltimore’s next mayor | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore needs as its mayor an experienced and tough leader. There are times when we can afford to try out a new face in City Hall. But not now.
With the current uncertainties, this is not the time for Baltimore to experiment with an inexperienced leader.
Several of the mayoral candidates could possibly in time become effective mayors. But only one candidate has the established record that gives confidence that they can guide Baltimore through this difficult time.
Sheila Dixon understands city and state government. She knows our community, business and civic organizations and leaders. She has set forth a clear vision for Baltimore’s future. She has the toughness and resilience to be the effective administrator and forceful advocate that Baltimore needs (“Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon launches first TV ad as she seeks return to office,” April 27).
Baltimore voters should elect Sheila Dixon for Mayor.
Larry S. Gibson, Baltimore
