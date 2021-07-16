Should grocery stores have armed guards? | READER COMMENTARY

As I shop for groceries, there is typically a hired security guard standing at the entrance to the store wearing a bulletproof vest and conspicuously carrying a hand gun. The visual of an individual seemingly outfitted for combat patrolling the fruit aisle is patently absurd, but I fear that it is illustrative of our society’s pathological belief that we are at our safest when firearms are always within reach. As our city and nation grapple with how best to foster an ethos of de-escalation among police, we should recognize that positioning armed guards in low risk settings is inherently provocative.