‘Ghost gun’ ban is ‘common sense’ for GOP | READER COMMENTARY

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle shows a homemade firearm that federal agents say was recovered on Feb. 6, 2020. (U.S. Attorney's Office via AP, File) (AP)

Kudos to the four Maryland GOP state senators who voted in favor of legislation banning “ghost guns” that allow violent felons and domestic abusers to purchase off-the-records weapons without background checks (”Maryland to outlaw so-called ‘ghost guns’ after Gov. Hogan decides against veto,” April 8).

Banning untraceable weapons is a significant step in the battle against violent crime and the few Republican elected officials who voted against the proliferation of “ghost guns” reflect the views of many citizens including those gun owners who support common sense gun safety.

John R. Leopold, Pasadena

The writer, a Republican, served as Anne Arundel County Executive from 2006 to 2013.

