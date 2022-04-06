Banning ghost guns has broad appeal - except with GOP politicians | READER COMMENTARY

This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle shows a homemade firearm that federal agents say was recovered on Feb. 6, 2020. (U.S. Attorney's Office via AP, File) (AP)

This sentence in the article, “Maryland lawmakers pass bill to ban ‘ghost guns’” (March 30), demanded to be unpacked, not Governor Hogan’s presidential pipe dream, but gun control not being popular among Republicans.

If the vote on this bill is any indication of the truth of that blanket statement regarding all Republicans, it certainly holds true for the Republicans in the Maryland General Assembly — and then some. The 94- 41 House roll call vote tally in favor of the bill was far from bipartisan with 93 Democrats and one Republican in favor and 40 Republicans and one Democrat against. The Senate vote was déjà vu all over again with a 35-to-11 roll call vote that had a hint of bi-partisanship. There were 31 Democrats and four Republicans in favor, and 11 Republicans against. According to Maryland Matters, three Republican stalwarts in the House made the following mindless assertions during floor debates.

“I think having a criminal penalty just for owning one of these guns is terrible,” said Del. Robin L. Grammer of Baltimore County. News flash for Delegate Grammer, an estimated 209,139 guns were legally sold in Maryland in 2021. So don’t sweat this “gun” getting dumped. There are plenty of guns to go around for your constituents.

Or try and hang your hat on the views of Del. Jesse T. Pippy of Frederick County who wanted incarceration removed from the bill as a potential penalty for violation of the proposed law and in some convoluted way compared the right to bear arms lacking serial numbers in protection of one’s country to the war in Ukraine.

The prize for ludicrous assertions goes to Frederick County Del. Daniel L. Cox, a GOP candidate for governor, who claimed without proof that the proposed law would impact “hundreds of thousands of Marylanders who make their own guns.” He also compared the requirement that these so called “gun making” hobbyists register their product with the government to the Ukrainian war in that any tracking of guns inhibits citizens from rising up and defending themselves against a “horrible regime” attacking them.

You can’t make this stuff up. These three pandering politicians definitely need a nap big time.

I wait with bated breath to see what the aspiring presidential candidate does with this bill.

Jim Giza, Baltimore

