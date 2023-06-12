Gervonta Davis deserves more time in jail | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis leaves the Elijah Cummings Courthouse after his sentencing on charges stemming from a November 2020 hit-and-run crash that left four people injured. Davis received 90 days under house arrest, 200 hours of community service and three years probation after his house arrest. May 5, 2023. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Gervonta Davis recently called the judge who ordered him into custody “crazy” on social media (”Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis jailed after moving twice without permission while on house arrest,” June 2). Well, in my opinion, Davis should get another 30 days tacked on to his original sentence (a mere slap on the wrist for the rich and famous).

This potential contempt of court punishment should begin after his first sentence is served in jail. If that outburst didn’t merit a contempt of court charge, what will? If he keeps opening his big mouth, more consecutive time should be meted out thereafter.

A hit-and-run incident with four injuries, any of which could’ve been fatal, got him house arrest with the best lawyers, and he is still carrying on as if he did nothing wrong.

Beautiful, isn’t it?

— George Hammerbacher, Baltimore

