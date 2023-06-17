Davis has the right to express his opinion | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

I must criticize George Hammerbacher’s recent letter to the editor, “Gervonta Davis deserves more time in jail” (June 12). The writer evidently doesn’t understand that the house arrest apartment was not only unsafe, but also overcrowded. He also doesn’t understand that Gervonta Davis has the right to voice his opinion about the behavior of the judge who sentenced him.

Davis is prepared to finance his house arrest location without any legal problems. He also pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run charge and accepted the judge’s sentence. I think Hammerbacher should chill out and go watch an Orioles game.

— Lewis Benson, Baltimore

The writer is president of the Veteran Boxers Association Ring 101.

