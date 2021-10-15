Every teacher should read about Gertrude Williams | READER COMMENTARY

Reporter Lorraine Mirabella’s obituary for Gertrude S. Williams (”Gertrude S. Williams, retired Barclay School principal who took on administration to adopt private school curriculum, dies,” Oct. 13) was a beautiful tribute to a legendary educator.
Ms. Williams left a road map, the how to, for today’s educators to teach so all children can learn. Let us all take note of this most important message from Ms. Williams about the importance of a traditional, demanding and highly structured curriculum like the one she used from the Calvert School, which surely leaves out the curriculum and instructional practices currently in vogue in our public schools.
Every educator needs to read this obituary, become inspired to make bold changes based on Ms. William’s proven results, and continue her outstanding contribution to the education of all children.
W. Rogers, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.