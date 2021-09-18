Kudos to those seeking an end to gerrymandering | READER COMMENTARY

I would like to commend former state Sen. Jim Brochin and former Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman for re-entering Maryland’s political arena in support of such a critically important issue as redistricting (”New advocacy group takes aim at Maryland gerrymandering ahead of redistricting battle,” July 1). Both gentlemen have already dedicated far more to serving the people of this state than most and have more than earned their right to a peaceful retirement far from the miserable cesspool of politics.
The fact that each has chosen to enter this fight as a board member to the new organization Fair Maps Maryland speaks volumes of his character and of the importance of the upcoming redistricting process. It’s fitting that one is a Democrat and one is a Republican because gerrymandering is a bipartisan problem and it’s going to take good people from both sides to end this shameful practice once and for all.
Redistricting in Maryland has almost always been done behind closed doors, keeping voters in the dark and allowing political malfeasance to go completely unchecked. The gerrymandering that has occurred in Maryland is emblematic of everything that is wrong with politics in America today. Hopefully with an organization like Fair Maps Maryland sounding the alarm and Gov. Larry Hogan’s Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission drawing fair maps, things will finally be different this year.
Richard Webb, Parkton
