Stop voting for lawmakers who support gerrymandering

Your editorial “Forget Russian hackers, the Supreme Court's gerrymandering decision just crippled American democracy,” (June 27), was logically as outlandish as its title. Of course most thinking citizens are bothered by gerrymandered districts, especially situations such as exist in Maryland. But the same citizens continue to reelect legislative representatives who do the gerrymandering.

So your position that the Supreme Court's ruling "crippled American democracy" is just conspicuously nonsensical. The problem is the American democracy as represented by the voters seeming not really to care about this issue, or thinking carefully about it. Better voters would produce better results. Fanatic partisanship was recognized by the Founders of our county as being a potential real threat to our entire republic. Don't like gerrymandering, vote the jokers who foisted the plan on the citizens out of office or develop another non-legislature-based way of defining districts.

David Griggs, Columbia