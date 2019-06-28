Now that SCOTUS has punted on gerrymandering, what will Democratic lawmakers do?

In its punt back to the same legislators, state and national, that recreated the misrepresentation of citizens through gerrymandering, the Supreme Court failed to protect citizens like Marylanders from the partisan redistricting so evident by the Democrats. Republican voters were deliberately placed in heavily Democratic districts (“Forget Russian hackers, the Supreme Court's gerrymandering decision just crippled American democracy,” June 27).

Ever since he took office, partisan Attorney General Brian Frosh piously commiserates that the court lost its chance to solve the gerrymandering issue for Marylanders. Are you kidding me? It was Mr. Frosh who appealed the establishment of an independent commission called for by lower courts to redraw the district in question. And do you think “disappointed” Democratic legislators like Senate President Mike Miller will permit passage of legislation establishing such a commission to correct the past deliberate redistricting of the 6th district?

Like a thief who has gotten away with a robbery, Mr. Miller, Mr. Frosh and the Democratic Party in Maryland are laughing all the way to the bank. They dodged a bullet that has now wounded fair representation in Maryland. They were worried that the Supreme Court would do the right thing on a national basis as it did with throwing down laws outlawing same sex marriage. In this case, justice wasn’t blind, the Supreme Court winked at injustice.

Charles Herr, Baltimore