Gerrymandering requires a national solution | READER COMMENTARY

Wow, The Baltimore Sun has finally come to its senses on gerrymandering (“Democrats should absolutely end gerrymandering — the day Republicans do the same,” Nov 15).
In the past, as I recall, you’ve urged Maryland to draw fair and balanced voting maps regardless of what Republican-led states like North Carolina have done and are still doing. Clearly, you now realize that ending gerrymandering requires the kind of national solution offered by the For the People Act still languishing in the U.S. Senate. Passage of this legislation has never been more urgent.
Herb Cromwell, Catonsville
