From Till to Floyd: The struggle against racism and injustice continues | READER COMMENTARY

In the summer of 1955, we first learned of young Emmett Till. The 14-year-old from Chicago had been visiting his great-uncle in the rural town of Money, Mississippi. Venturing into town, he made a small purchase in the family-owned Bryant grocery store. While the details are in dispute, Emmett was said to have flirted with the 21-year-old white woman proprietor. In the Jim Crow South, that turned out to be a fatal error. A few days later, he was kidnapped from his uncle’s home. Later in the week, his mutilated and bloated body was found in the Tallahatchie River.