Peaceful demonstrations have set a good example for people, young and old | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, we saw and participated in a most peaceful demonstration in the Reisterstown area. Not only was the demonstration important in regard to the global issues that we are all dealing with, but it was also most important to the people participating (“Protests continue Sunday across Baltimore region as demonstrators demand justice for George Floyd, racial equality,” June 7).
I want to share a comment that was received from a posting on Nextdoor bringing the information about the demonstration to the awareness of the community:
"Hello — just wanted to thank you for sharing the post regarding the protest today. My 14-year-old has really wanted to get involved and I was having trouble finding organized protests. I was able to take her today and it was a milestone for her. When we got home after the march, I heard her on the phone with her grandmother and she exclaimed, ‘History is happening right now and I’m part of it!’ Thanks again. We were mobilized us at a moment when we weren’t sure what we could do. We have been set on a path. Be safe, healthy and well, from Reisterstown.”
This comment speaks for itself and probably is reflective of the importance of these demonstrations to persons of all ages.
Wendy M. Berlinrood, Reisterstown
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.