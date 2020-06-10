Peaceful demonstrations have set a good example for people, young and old | READER COMMENTARY

"Hello — just wanted to thank you for sharing the post regarding the protest today. My 14-year-old has really wanted to get involved and I was having trouble finding organized protests. I was able to take her today and it was a milestone for her. When we got home after the march, I heard her on the phone with her grandmother and she exclaimed, ‘History is happening right now and I’m part of it!’ Thanks again. We were mobilized us at a moment when we weren’t sure what we could do. We have been set on a path. Be safe, healthy and well, from Reisterstown.”