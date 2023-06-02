Most Americans could use a geography lesson, including past presidents | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In a letter to the editor, “K-12 should teach geography” (May 28), W. Rogers of Baltimore emphasizes the importance of geography as the bedrock of history and why it should be taught over social and emotional relevant material in schools. I heartily agree.

I grew up in India, and the United States Information Service Library in Chennai was a great resource for me when I was a teen there. It was far away from my home, and I took two public buses to get to it whenever I could. I didn’t mind waiting for an hour or two in the tropical heat because I doted on that library, largely because of the National Geographic magazines I could read there. This was well before the internet, and I was totally bedazzled by what National Geographic brought to me from across the world in its glossy pages and outstanding photographs.

America is the birthplace of the National Geographic Society located in Washington. D.C.. and quite accessible from Baltimore. The National Geographic Museum has great exhibits from time to time from across the world. I saw one on the birds of paradise of Papua New Guineá and another on Emperor Qin’s life-size and startlingly realistic army of terra-cotta soldiers, a remarkable archaeological find discovered in the city of Xi’an, China, in 1974. Then there was a frozen Inca mummy, a teenage girl called La Doncella who was ritually sacrificed on the Andes 500 years ago and preserved in the mountain cold. With all these resources, the geographic ignorance prevalent in the U.S is astonishing.

A while back, I was talking to a man born and brought up in this country who told me his daughter was marrying someone from India — who hailed from Bangladesh. This person truly believed his future son-in-law was from a state in India called Bangladesh and had no knowledge of Bangladesh as a separate country.

The geographic bloopers of many American politicians are infamous. Rick Perry, who served as energy secretary under Donald Trump as well as governor of Texas, spoke of Juarez, Mexico as the most dangerous city in America. Trump never knew of the existence of Bhutan and Nepal as separate countries from India, and when he found out that fact, he called the former “Button” and the latter, “Nipple.” He also re-christened Namibia as Nambia. He mistook the Baltics for the Balkans.

Barack Obama mistook the Falkland Islands also known as Islas De Malvinas for the Maldive Islands in the Indian Ocean. On the campaign trail, in Beaverton, Oregon, Obama said that he had been to 57 states in the U.S. Obama thought Austrian was a language.

Dan Quayle called Chicago a state. Dick Cheney placed Hugo Chávez in Peru instead of in Venezuela where Chavez belonged. George W. Bush confused Australia with Austria when he claimed, at an OPEC summit meeting, that John Howard, the Australian premier, visited Austrian troops in Iraq.

Hillary Clinton trolled Donald Trump on his lack of geographical skills when he called Belgium his favorite city at a rally. What’s worse, probably very few of the attendees at that rally knew that he was horribly wrong or if they did, thought that he was unfit to be president of the United States, for that blooper.

So there we have it, the state of geography in the United States is in a state of emergency. W. Rogers of Baltimore is right to point out that geography education in the U.S. is sorely lacking in the required depth and respect it deserves. On a side note, I don’t think anyone deserves to be president of the United States who is an ignoramus in the subject of geography. That should disqualify Trump most handily.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

