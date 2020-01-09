xml:space="preserve">
Adrienne A. Jones strikes the gavel to dismiss the House of Delegates on the first day of the Maryland Legislative Session at the State House in Annapolis Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Adrienne A. Jones strikes the gavel to dismiss the House of Delegates on the first day of the Maryland Legislative Session at the State House in Annapolis Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County TImes)

Why did you choose to feature a photo of yet another white man on the front page (“Leadership changes mark opening of Maryland’s General Assembly session,” Jan. 8)? Where are the images of Maryland 's first female and person of color house speaker?

History was made on January 8 and you missed a big opportunity to capture it for your readers (“'Sense of obligation’: Ferguson, Jones seek to set new paths as Maryland General Assembly leaders,” Jan. 8). Come on, Baltimore Sun. You can and should do better than this.

Kristina Strakna

