Why did you choose to feature a photo of yet another white man on the front page (“Leadership changes mark opening of Maryland’s General Assembly session,” Jan. 8)? Where are the images of Maryland 's first female and person of color house speaker?
History was made on January 8 and you missed a big opportunity to capture it for your readers (“'Sense of obligation’: Ferguson, Jones seek to set new paths as Maryland General Assembly leaders,” Jan. 8). Come on, Baltimore Sun. You can and should do better than this.
Kristina Strakna
Add your voice: Respond to this letter to the editor or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.