General Assembly coverage great, but please add bill numbers | READER COMMENTARY

I have been impressed by The Baltimore Sun’s coverage of the Maryland General Assembly this year (”New House bill would abolish Maryland 529 board, move college savings agency into state treasurer’s office,” March 1). As a former chief of staff to the Maryland Senate’s majority leader; a full-time lobbyist for reproductive rights; author of the nation’s first motor voter registration law, which was passed in Maryland; and a current adjunct professor at the University of Maryland Baltimore teaching social policy to master’s students, I am especially delighted by the range and depth of your paper’s reporting on our state’s pending legislative matters.

I do, however, have one small suggestion: Please ask your reporters to consistently include the Senate and House bill numbers in their articles so the public can better track pending bills at the mgaleg.maryland.gov website and more effectively engage in the legislative process.

— Steven Rivelis, Baltimore

