As an educator and organizer, in my liberation work, I use my community organizing work to make peace with the dissonance I experience daily. Historically, black women have always relied on community organizing and collective work to uplift and support the community despite the injustices and the inequities we face. I have been constantly overlooked for positions that I am well qualified for. It’s exploitive to be a professional with a master’s degree and over eight years of teaching experience paid as an hourly worker with no benefits and no job security. These discrepancies are because I am black and I am a woman. That’s a double negative that rarely equates to positive consideration in this system despite the lip service towards diversity. And yet, I organize.