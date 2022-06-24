Republicans must stop attacking LGBTQ+ | READER COMMENTARY

The Abell neighborhood has come together with dozens of houses now displaying LGBTQ pride flags following a fire that damaged houses on East 31st Street. June 17, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Am I surprised that pride flags and houses that flew pride flags were burned down in North Baltimore? No, I am not (”Baltimore neighborhoods come together in solidarity after homes with pride flags burn,” June 16). The Texas GOP is running on a platform that recently called homosexuality an “abnormal lifestyle choice.” Many Republicans, though not all, are lighting fires wherever and whenever about cultural issues, and thus real fires start and engulf houses and pride flags. To those who say Texas has nothing to do with Baltimore or Maryland, I say the tenor, tone and words of the GOP on the national stage has the potential to set fires across the country.

To the Republican Party I say: LGBTQ+ people are not bothering you — live and let live, please. Pregnant women who want to have abortions are not bothering you, too. While tipping your hats for votes from haters and sadists, you throw live matches into people’s lives who only want to live in peace. Your words lead to hate crimes, and hence your culture wars must cease.

Culpable Republicans, though I am giving up hope, is it possible for you to embrace pluralism? I am begging you to try, please!

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

