Stop subsidizing gasoline-powered vehicles

With over 45 modern electric vehicles on the market in 2019, half now have ranges over 350 miles and more than half now cost less (with incentives) than the average gas car. With every vehicle manufacturer now committed to over 200 models just in the next six years, it is time to move forward. With good range and low cost, EVs are now better, faster, cleaner, safer, quieter, cheaper to buy, half the cost to operate and 10% of the cost to maintain. There is a good EV or plug-in hybrid for almost every car need.