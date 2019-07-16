Stop subsidizing gasoline-powered vehicles

In a letter to the editor calling on Maryland to stop subsidizing electric vehicles (“Maryland should stop subsidizing costly electric cars,” July 11), the Maryland Petroleum Distributors Association fails to mention the $26 billion in subsidies that the fossil fuel industry receives every year. They are being paid to continue the status quo, further polluting our air without penalty.
Gas cars get a free ride on the environment while EVs protect the environment and get a free ride on the roads. Be fair. The equitable way to fund our roads and clean air is to add a road tax on electric vehicles but to add an equal pollution tax on gas cars to cover the heavy cost that their continued operation is making on our environment. (Maryland’s toxic air was worst of all 50 states.) Mark the fall of 2018 as the turning point as sales of fossil fuel vehicles began to decline while sales of EVs are still growing exponentially.
With over 45 modern electric vehicles on the market in 2019, half now have ranges over 350 miles and more than half now cost less (with incentives) than the average gas car. With every vehicle manufacturer now committed to over 200 models just in the next six years, it is time to move forward. With good range and low cost, EVs are now better, faster, cleaner, safer, quieter, cheaper to buy, half the cost to operate and 10% of the cost to maintain. There is a good EV or plug-in hybrid for almost every car need.
Before you buy another gas car, which will still be on the road in 2035, long past the turning point in our ever worsening air quality, at least look into an EV. Plug in every night and have full range every morning and never have to go find a stinky gas station again.
Bob Bruninga, Glen Burnie