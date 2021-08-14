With higher gas tax, electric vehicles must become more affordable | READER COMMENTARY

The government presently pays wealthy people to buy electrics vehicles. The $7,500 tax credit, still available on some brands, means little to many income groups. Get rid of it. Start offering rebates directly to consumers for buying electric vehicles predicated on income. For example, combined incomes of $400,000 or a single income of $200,000 would not get much, perhaps $500. Set up a sliding scale based on last year’s W-2 so that lower income groups would get a larger rebate, perhaps $5,000 in cash. It might actually save money. Everything right now is skewed to help the rich buy electric vehicles.