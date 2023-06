Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Workers dig up the intersection of Bosley and Joppa roads in Towson where a water main break and natural gas leak were remediated in 2020. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board is bullish about the increase in the state gas tax (”Don’t shed any tears over Maryland’s rising gas tax,” May 31). But if we discourage the use of gasoline-fueled vehicles and encourage electric vehicles, who will pay for the roads because electric vehicle owners pay nothing to road maintenance via any gas tax?

— Joe Adams, Hunt Valley

