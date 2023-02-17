When do electric car owners pay their fair share in taxes? | READER COMMENTARY

I agree with most of your recent editorial about what the gas tax pays for in this state (”Maryland’s gas tax makes a convenient villain — if you don’t look too closely,” Feb. 13). Many times the Transportation Trust Fund was raided to pay for pet projects by the politicians in this state seeking reelection. Now, with more electric vehicles on the road, my question to The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board and the greenies in Annapolis is when are the owners of these EV’s going to start and pay their fair share to pay for all of the things you mentioned in your editorial?

After all, “paying your fair share” is a term editorial writers and the Democrats love to use. The politicians aligned the gas tax to inflation so they did not have to vote to raise taxes just like how they voted for a so-called nonpartisan commission to give them a pay raise. What a spineless group.

Advertisement

— Martin Sadowski, Fallston

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.