When do EV owners pay their fair share of taxes? | READER COMMENTARY

An electric 2023 Cooper SE hardtop is charged outside a Mini dealership Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. One of the advantages of an EV is never having to pay for gasoline - or the state and federal taxes that come with it. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

Wow, what a surprise that The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board celebrates a tax increase for motor fuels that, according to them, helps pay for repairs to roads and bridges and many other non-road related transportation projects (”Don’t shed any tears over Maryland’s rising gas tax,” May 31). Then, like usual, climate change is mentioned in the editorial.

But I wonder why wasn’t the subject of electric vehicles not brought up by the board? When will EV owners start to pay their fair share to repair roads and bridges? And when will the editorial board that loves every tax increase push for a mileage charge for these EV owners?

Come on, editorial board, fair is fair.

— Martin Sadowski, Fallston

