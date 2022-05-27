Who is to blame for high gas prices? It might be me. | READER COMMENTARY

A gas tank driver adjusts this hose hookup to an underground tank, prior to releasing the gasoline, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Jackson, Mississippi. Wholesale retail chains stores like Costco and Sam's Club tend to price their gas and diesel competitively against one another while major gas chain prices are usually higher. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

All I can do is offer my apologies. The increase in gas price is all my fault (”Maryland governor, comptroller tell each other to prevent state’s automatic gas tax increase in July,” May 23).

In 2005, I needed a new car and I bought a Prius. The salesman tried to convince me not to buy it. He said that it wouldn’t make financial sense to buy the Prius until gas prices went over $3 a gallon and that would never happen. I told him that I was buying the Prius because I wanted to preserve the environment for my grandchildren. Gasoline prices back then were around $2 a gallon, but they went up to over $3 a gallon, and they stayed up for years. I drove that car nearly a quarter of a million miles, and I got around 50 miles to the gallon that whole time.

Eventually, it was time for me to buy a new car. Gas prices had come down, but I still wanted to preserve the environment for my grandchildren. So now, Elon Musk is my chauffeur. He, well, his algorithm, drives me around in my Tesla. It doesn’t use any gasoline at all and gas prices have gone up again.

It’s all my fault. Please accept my apologies.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

