BGE needs a smart grid, not natural gas infrastructure | READER COMMENTARY

Last year, BGE billed me $677 for 1,026 therms of natural gas. What BGE did not show was that burning 1,026 therms emits a hazardous 5.4 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. These emissions are proven to exacerbate floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, droughts, wildfires and sea-level rise. The answer is to replace gas furnaces with electric heat pumps powered by clean energy.