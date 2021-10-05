BGE needs a smart grid, not natural gas infrastructure | READER COMMENTARY

I agree with David S. Lapp that “investments made for gas infrastructure (are) just too costly” (”Gas infrastructure investments: too costly for consumers and environment,” Sept. 28). Baltimore Gas and Electric’s $1.3 billion investment does not account for the hidden cost of climate change and stranded assets.
Last year, BGE billed me $677 for 1,026 therms of natural gas. What BGE did not show was that burning 1,026 therms emits a hazardous 5.4 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. These emissions are proven to exacerbate floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, droughts, wildfires and sea-level rise. The answer is to replace gas furnaces with electric heat pumps powered by clean energy.
BGE’s $1.3 billion investment should be for a smart grid instead of a gas pipe.
David Saunders, Baltimore
The writer is a Climate Change Professional (CC-P) certified by the Association of Climate Change Officers (ACCO) and the State of Maryland
