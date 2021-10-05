xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
BGE needs a smart grid, not natural gas infrastructure | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 05, 2021 9:40 AM
Crews worked on a section of a new four-mile Baltimore Gas and Electric natural gas pipeline along Route 136 in Churchville in 2014. (Matt Button/Aegis).
I agree with David S. Lapp that “investments made for gas infrastructure (are) just too costly” (”Gas infrastructure investments: too costly for consumers and environment,” Sept. 28). Baltimore Gas and Electric’s $1.3 billion investment does not account for the hidden cost of climate change and stranded assets.

Last year, BGE billed me $677 for 1,026 therms of natural gas. What BGE did not show was that burning 1,026 therms emits a hazardous 5.4 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. These emissions are proven to exacerbate floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, droughts, wildfires and sea-level rise. The answer is to replace gas furnaces with electric heat pumps powered by clean energy.

BGE’s $1.3 billion investment should be for a smart grid instead of a gas pipe.

David Saunders, Baltimore

The writer is a Climate Change Professional (CC-P) certified by the Association of Climate Change Officers (ACCO) and the State of Maryland

