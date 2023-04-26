Garrett County needs better schools | READER COMMENTARY

Garrett County is a community at a crossroads with the recent threat of school closures uniting its residents regardless of political leanings, age or social status. Community schools are a crucial part of the area’s foundation and soul, and their potential closure has brought attention to the systemic inequality present in Garrett County. The county’s commissioners offer the school board the least amount of funding required by law despite having a robust property tax base and the mandates of Maryland’s Blueprint for the Future.

Garrett County faces several challenges including a shrinking student population, a high cost of living, sub-par wages and unpaid property taxes leading to liens. Any increase in the county government’s budget, funded mostly from property tax revenue, is absorbed by a growing number of administrative positions that pay six figures, leaving little room for essential public services.

Wealthy second homeowners and impoverished people seeking Maryland’s social safety net programs comprise the two extremes of the population, leaving the education system in a precarious position. Without education funding, the system could collapse, leading to an exodus of nearly all but the wealthy. However, without anyone to serve them, maintain their homes and run the retail locations they frequent, it’s unlikely the rich will stick around either.

Garrett County must do better to prevent such a bleak future. The county government should invest more in education and essential public services, and reduce administrative expenses. The wealthy Deep Creek Lake businesses could also offer sizable donations to benefit local children and schools. The hope is that with a massive property tax revenue, the government would be more than happy to make up the deficit and prioritize its residents’ welfare. The residents of Garrett County deserve a better future.

— Jeremy Gosnell, Oakland

