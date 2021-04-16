Will sports gambling feed addiction? | READER COMMENTARY

As government sanctioned sports betting comes into being, it is not too early to address what will inevitably become a companion issue: excessive gambling (”Maryland lawmakers enter last day of session facing final steps on sports betting, votes on dozens of other bills,” April 12).
As some among us break out of the restraints imposed by COVID-19, they are likely to find that outlet in the readily accessible ability to wager. The suggestion here is to prepare, ahead of time, several meeting places to be used to accommodate those who will be in over their heads: new chapters of Gamblers’ Anonymous. The need will surely arise so why not get ready now?
James Wetzel, Parkville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.