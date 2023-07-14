‘Keepers’ survivor: Gallagher law firm chose Baltimore archdiocese over sexual abuse victims | READER COMMENTARY

Jean Hargadon Wehner says she was among those abused as a student at Baltimore’s now shuttered Archbishop Keough High School in the late 1960s and early '70s. Here, photographed near the Baltimore Basilica, she holds a photo of herself as a student. Her story was featured in the Netflix documentary “The Keepers.” Her memoir of surviving the abuse, "Walking with Aletheia," was published in March. Wehner first spoke to the Attorney General's investigative team in 2018 and encouraged many other survivors to participate as well. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

My name is Jean Hargadon Wehner, and I am a survivor of clergy sexual abuse perpetrated on me and other students at Archbishop Keough High School. I stand with Flannery Gallagher and send my heartfelt support to her and her family (“Gallagher family lawsuit against Baltimore archdiocese aims to shift burden from abuse onto Catholic Church,” July 5). And I am pleased to hear that she, in support of her family and her deceased father, speaks up for all survivors, our families, and the Maryland Child Victims Act of 2023.

I have been deeply touched, not only hearing what Flannery’s dad, Frank X. Gallagher Jr., experienced as a child, but having my own personal understanding of what he must have felt when he later hit that wall trying to get officials of the Archdiocese of Baltimore (AOB) to do the right thing after he disclosed the abuse he was subjected to as a child. And I could feel his frustration and personal sense of responsibility to fix a situation caused by the archdiocese. It is retraumatizing.

As a survivor, I am aware of my own struggle with wanting to end my life due to the intense suffering stirred by the memory of the clergy abuse. Like Frank Gallagher, I know survivors, myself included, who battle with addictions of different types, whether it be to alcohol, drugs or other forms of self-harm. I personally know my struggles stem from having my body and soul invaded by clergy in positions of power, creating such a conflict within my spirit that I lost my sense of self, my direction, and any feeling of love and connection to those around me.

The obvious, sad irony, as spelled out in The Baltimore Sun, is that Flannery Gallagher is the granddaughter of Francis X. Gallagher Sr., the founding attorney of the firm of Gallagher, Evelius and Jones (Gallagher Firm). That firm has represented the AOB for over 60 years, both before and after the death of Ms. Gallagher’s grandfather in 1972.

The fact that the Gallagher Firm represented the archdiocese when they dismissed Frank Gallagher’s pleas reminded me of how the AOB and the Gallagher Firm treated me and Teresa Lancaster in 1995 when that firm represented the archdiocese in the clergy abuse case that we brought against it, Joseph Maskell and other individuals. During the days of depositions leading up to that trial, we were belittled, condescended to, and characterized as confused and crazy. Their actions were shameful.

It has been the Gallagher Firm that has done the bidding of the AOB in their continuing fight to silence the survivors by retaining the statute of limitations. And that firm has represented the archdiocese through much of the period the church leadership and the enablers moved abusers around to escape accountability, only to inflict these monsters on other unsuspecting victims.

I know that lawyers are obligated to represent the interests of their clients, but they are not required to keep those clients if they feel an overwhelming moral dilemma in continuing to pursue the same harmful strategy. But the Gallagher Firm and the AOB move on, together.

— Jean Hargadon Wehner, Elkridge

The writer was featured in the Netflix documentary “The Keepers.” Her memoir of surviving abuse, “Walking with Aletheia,” was published in March 2022.

