It seems to me that the solicitor should not be in the habit of instructing the mayor to break the law. Gag orders or non-disparagement agreements that are written into these settlements have already been found to be unconstitutional and essentially force citizens to shut their mouths about their victimization from police or other city agency employees. Unfortunately, getting any criminal recourse for those victimized by police brutality, in particular, is almost impossible. This is the reason that most victims turn to the civil courts. In most cases, dragging their families through the courts and being re-traumatized is so offensive that victims and their families feel compelled to take the settlement out of court.