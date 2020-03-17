A vote for Tulsi Gabbard is a vote for Donald Trump | READER COMMENTARY

A Tulsi Gabbard supporter tries to make a case for his candidate (“Tulsi Gabbard deserves a second look,” March 16). But who should vote for her? Let’s remember that third-party candidates Jill Stein and Gary Johnson helped elect Donald Trump President in 2016. Ms. Stein and Mr. Johnson did not campaign for Mr. Trump, but among the 5 million-plus votes that they attracted in the election, there were undoubtedly many that would otherwise have voted for Hillary Clinton. When they didn’t, Mr. Trump won (by a total of only 77,000 votes).