A vote for Tulsi Gabbard is a vote for Donald Trump | READER COMMENTARY

A Tulsi Gabbard supporter tries to make a case for his candidate (“Tulsi Gabbard deserves a second look,” March 16). But who should vote for her? Let’s remember that third-party candidates Jill Stein and Gary Johnson helped elect Donald Trump President in 2016. Ms. Stein and Mr. Johnson did not campaign for Mr. Trump, but among the 5 million-plus votes that they attracted in the election, there were undoubtedly many that would otherwise have voted for Hillary Clinton. When they didn’t, Mr. Trump won (by a total of only 77,000 votes).
Ms. Gabbard has no realistic chance whatever of winning the Democratic nomination, or the election in 2020. Her only impact will be to bleed votes off from the eventual nominees. Given the die-hard loyalty that Mr. Trump elicits from his supporters, the majority of the bled-off votes will be from Democrats.
For the record, Ms. Clinton did not call Ms. Gabbard a Russian “agent,” but a Russian “asset.” While we can’t say for sure what the Russians are up to, Ms. Gabbard’s candidacy will undeniably be an asset to President Trump. If you want to help re-elect him, vote for her.
Bradley Alger, Baltimore
