Tulsi Gabbard deserves a second look | READER COMMENTARY

If diversity also extends to character and political outlook, Ms. Gabbard is a forthright and independent thinker. She has sat with Fox News and Reason magazine to discuss her views and the reasons behind them. For not toeing the Democratic Party line, she has been slandered as a Russian agent by Hillary Clinton and ridiculed by liberals for her “present” utterance when it came time to vote on the impeachment of President Trump. She is also the only Democratic candidate to consider the national legalization of drugs and condemn the fact that the United States has the largest prison population in the world.