Fusion may be our future, but renewable energy needed now | READER COMMENTARY

I read with great interest the news article in The Baltimore Sun on the success of the recent fusion energy experiment (“US scientists announce fusion energy breakthrough that could be climate and energy game-changer,” Dec. 13). As a zero carbon energy source, nuclear power, be it fission or fusion, deserves consideration in our urgent predicament of climate change. But I was disappointed to read near the end that harnessing this technology is likely still decades away.

Unfortunately, we need to reduce U.S. emissions 50% below 2005 levels by 2030. The barrage of 2022 legislation, while a great effort, still doesn’t get us there. Donald Rumsfeld once famously said “you go to war with the army you have.” The army we have for the war against climate change is renewable energy. We have to build it out. Carbon pricing with a dividend, similar to what Canada has, would help. Carbon border tariffs, similar to what Europe is now designing, would also pressure freeloading nations like China and India to get serious about climate.

We should stop daydreaming about tomorrow’s technology and get to work on today’s economics. Money is how we fix climate. We have already set up in the Inflation Reduction Act some incentives that will get us part of the way down the road. Now, we need to also use money as a weapon against the illegitimate cheapness that keeps us addicted to fossil fuels.

Carrots and sticks are both needed — if we value our grandchildren.

— Chris Wiegard, Chester, Virginia

