Frosh needs to focus on crime, not Trump

Between the recent articles, "‘Suffocating’ violence: Despite national trend, killings increase in Baltimore through first half of 2019″ and “Federal court dismisses Maryland Attorney General Frosh’s lawsuit of President Trump’s hotel profits from foreign officials” (July 10), one has to wonder about the priorities of Attorney General Brian Frosh and the cost to taxpayers.
Whatever the sentiments about President Donald Trump, all Marylanders should be embarrassed by the 4th Circuit’s unanimous finding that “Maryland’s interest in enforcing the Emoluments Clause is so attenuated and abstract that their prosecution of this case readily provokes the question of whether this action against the president is an appropriate use of the courts, which were created to resolve real cases between the parties.”
Warren Hartenstine, Havre de Grace