Joining the Baltimore District Honor Guard, The Four Frenchmen Service was also attended by members of St. Mary’s of the Assumption (Govans), and the French Benevolent Society. At a time when our country’s leadership has turned its back on Europe, it is heartwarming to see the American and French flags waving together, to join in singing the national anthems of both countries, and to remember that our longtime allies are not forgotten by those who fought with them in two world wars.