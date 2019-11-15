Your moving front page photograph (“First service members, then citizens: Naturalization ceremony, other Baltimore events honor Veterans Day," Nov. 11), showed veterans of the 231st Transportation Truck Battalion saluting as an honor guard presented flags at the Veteran’s Day ceremony at the Baltimore War Memorial.
It is worth noting that on Nov. 2, another moving ceremony took place in Baltimore to honor those who served in World War I. Members of the American Legion gathered at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Homeland Avenue to honor four French sailors who died in Maryland in 1918. The Frenchmen rest here because their families were never found.
Joining the Baltimore District Honor Guard, The Four Frenchmen Service was also attended by members of St. Mary’s of the Assumption (Govans), and the French Benevolent Society. At a time when our country’s leadership has turned its back on Europe, it is heartwarming to see the American and French flags waving together, to join in singing the national anthems of both countries, and to remember that our longtime allies are not forgotten by those who fought with them in two world wars.
The Four Frenchmen Service takes place every year on the first Saturday in November; all are welcome to attend.
Judy Harding, Baltimore
