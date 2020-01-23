CEO Fritz said: “I’m 100% confident that we would not go down this path if we weren’t certain that fewer people in the cab of the locomotive had no impact on safety.” If he truly is concerned about worker and public safety, he should talk with freight conductors and engineers to hear first-hand how their fast actions, working together have saved lives, property and minimized damage done in communities across the nation as a result of train derailments and rail crossing accidents. Or how a conductor saved the life of their engineer by being able to direct first responders to their train during a medical emergency. Or the numerous other situations they encounter on a daily basis that PTC has zero effect on.