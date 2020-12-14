Give UMBC’s president a hand or possibly an arm | READER COMMENTARY

As important as the words were in encouraging minority communities take part in the COVID-19 vaccine, (”‘For the greater good’: Black leaders in Baltimore work to overcome resistance to participating in COVID trials, other research,” Dec. 4), it was the photograph of Freeman Hrabowski, a Maryland treasure, participating in a trial of a vaccine that really made the point.
Mr. Hrabowski, who has prepared for Maryland’s future by educating its citizens and who made the University of Maryland, Baltimore County a world class institution, was once again showing leadership by literally putting his arm in the effort to gain acceptance of the vaccine. We should all learn from his example and dedication to public service.
Fred Hoover, Annapolis
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.