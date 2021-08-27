How a beloved university president inspired this UMBC undergraduate | READER COMMENTARY

While reading the article about Freeman Hrabowski’s retirement, I was reminded of my time as an undergraduate at University of Maryland, Baltimore County in the 1980s (”UMBC’s Freeman Hrabowski, who turned school into a model for producing minority scientists and engineers, to retire in 2022,” Aug. 25).
I had written Dr. Hrabowski a letter outlining ideas I had for the school and, in particular, ways to engage more students in human service careers. You can imagine my surprise when his administrative assistant contacted me two days later to arrange a meeting with Dr. Hrabowski. He spent the better part of an hour listening to my ideas and engaging in conversation about them.
I came out of that meeting feeling valued and inspired — and I think that’s the impact Dr. Hrabowski had on all of those who had the great fortune to know him. He elevated everyone — even lowly undergrads! He will be missed.
Lori Doyle, Timonium
