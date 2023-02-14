Press freedom under assault | READER COMMENTARY

Journalist Andrzej Poczobut stands in a defendants' cage during a court session in Grodno, Belarus, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. A Belarusian court on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 sentenced a journalist and prominent member of the country's sizable Polish minority to eight years in prison, amid an ongoing crackdown on critics of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko's regime. (Leonid Shcheglov/Pool via AP, File) (Leonid Shcheglov/AP)

I always look forward to the “News Briefing” section of The Baltimore Sun. This part of the newspaper contains short articles, including some coverage of international events. One recent item caught my attention: “Journalist sentenced” (Feb. 9).

A judge in Belarus sentenced Polish journalist Andrzej Poczobut, who reported critically on President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime, to eight years in prison. He was found guilty of taking part in “actions harming national security” and “inciting hatred.” In other words, he was doing his job and wrote that the dictator suppressed mass protests against his rule.

Poczobut has been in prison since 2001 and seems prepared to accept this unjust sentence. It should be noted that Vladimir Putin had sent troops into Belarus to help suppress the peaceful protests. It is hardly a surprise that the Russian leader who has suppressed media outlets would assist his comrade in Belarus to do the same.

These are perilous times for journalists as press freedom in many countries is treated as an act of treason. We must support the uncomfortable truths revealed by journalists in all countries including in the United States. And we must stand with human rights groups which tried to protect risk-taking members of the media. Otherwise, press freedom will eventually not exist.

— Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

