U.S. needs a more orderly public debate (with less misinformation) | READER COMMENTARY

I feel compelled to respond to Stephen Carter’s commentary in favor of misinformation (”Misinformed about the use of ‘misinformation,’” Aug. 8). His essay follows a predictable structure that I have noticed in many thoughtful, well-crafted articles that seek to use high-minded language to delude readers on important issues.
The pattern typically starts by the author framing their argument as a scholarly treatise complete with Oxford Dictionary definitions and historical accounts.
In his oped, Mr. Carter tells us that the old Federated Press “died” because “Congress didn’t like its point of view.” The existence and demise of the little-known old Federated Press is (I assume) a documented fact, but Mr. Carter’s speculation on how it came about its demise smacks of an opinion made to resemble fact.
After another lengthy and somewhat confusing historical analogy, the author contends that “your freedom to shout what I consider false is the best protection for my freedom to shout what I consider to be true.” I may not be a professor of law at Yale University like Mr. Carter, but I believe that the best protection of every citizen’s freedom is when good people stand up and call out those who would shout false things.
Shouting that COVID vaccines will sterilize you is not a position based in fact. It is misinformation created for the sole purpose of creating confusion, fear and division. Shouting that there is proof of a rigged election when no such valid evidence exists is intended to divide our country and damage our democracy.
Mr. Carter leaves us with a choice. We can live in a country with a “boisterous, unruly public debate, where people sometimes believe falsehoods, and a well-ordered public debate where the ability to make one’s point is effectively subject to the whims of officially assigned truth-sayers.” Mr. Carter chooses unruly and boisterous.
Well, I am no officially assigned truth-sayer, but after watching the misinformed boisterously storm the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 and after seeing scared, unruly citizens overrun school board meetings, I am personally inclined to choose a more well-ordered debate centered on truth and with less shouting. I am disappointed that a professor of law and a clerk for the honorable Justice Thurgood Marshall does not agree.
Mitch Vitullo, Columbia
