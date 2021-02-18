Attacks on free speech are un-American | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland’s First District Rep. Andy Harris, like at least 100 others who objected or had planned to object to some state electors on Jan. 6, have been subjected to constant threats, even death threats, since that time. A list of large corporations have indicated that they will not contribute to their political action committees or otherwise support these congressmen (”Republican Rep. Andy Harris skips Trump impeachment vote, as rest of Maryland congressmen vote yes,” Jan. 13).