Attacks on free speech are un-American | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland’s First District Rep. Andy Harris, like at least 100 others who objected or had planned to object to some state electors on Jan. 6, have been subjected to constant threats, even death threats, since that time. A list of large corporations have indicated that they will not contribute to their political action committees or otherwise support these congressmen (”Republican Rep. Andy Harris skips Trump impeachment vote, as rest of Maryland congressmen vote yes,” Jan. 13).
After the 2016 election, there were numerous electoral objections from Democrats. Did they receive threats? Doubtful.
It seems the world is turned around. Free speech is not politically correct, not if you are a conservative type. Big Tech cancels the speech it deems potentially violent, even though it is not.
None of this is American. Death threats against individual congressmen should not happen. All of this has many wondering if whether this land of opportunity will continue to be a free country.
Free speech, whether by members of Congress or others, needs respect. Our country has thrived because of the freedom we have as Americans. Let’s keep it! Kick threats against our congressmen or others out the window!
Dee Hodges, Parkville
The writer is president of the Republican Women of Baltimore County.
