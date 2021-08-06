Frederick Co. Sheriff: Partnership with ICE has made my county safer | READER COMMENTARY

In 2008, my office partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s ICE 287(g) program and it has been very effective in identifying and removing criminal aliens for deportation. There have been 1,753 detainers placed on criminals, with 1,585 of those served and placed in the federal custody of ICE for deportation. This includes 113 criminal gang members and 43 individuals identified as unaccompanied juveniles that were either validated gang members or committed serious felonies. The crimes committed by those 1,585 criminal aliens have included various degrees of murder, aggravated and first degree assault, serious domestic assault, rape, sexual assault of women and children, drug distribution and trafficking, robbery and, yes, driving while intoxicated. It is not the very minor cases as declared in the recent commentary. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement makes the decisions on detainer holds and removals, and the sheriff has no involvement or influence in those decisions.