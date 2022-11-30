Rasmussen’s writings a joy to read | READER COMMENTARY

As a longtime subscriber to The Baltimore Sun, I feel fortunate that I have been able to read and enjoy the literary talents of Frederick N. Rasmussen’s interesting obituaries and other historical articles about our city and state (”Retro: Port Covington’s name celebrates heroism during the War of 1812. Will ‘Baltimore Peninsula’ stick?” Nov. 29).

Rasmussen makes the personal stories of different individuals who have recently passed away come to life. I am moved and interested in the lives and experiences of the different people he describes. I just finished reading one such obituary he wrote about the long life of Holocaust survivor and classically trained pianist, Magdalena E. Gilbert, who lived to be 100 years old (”Magdalena E. Gilbert, a Holocaust survivor who immigrated to Baltimore and became a concert pianist, dies at 100,” Nov. 27). Rasmussen vividly described her early family life, experiences at Auschwitz and how she and her sister, after losing their parents and experiencing the horrors of concentration camp life, were able to build new, successful lives for themselves following their liberation.

Famous or not famous, big people or small people, wealthy or not so wealthy, Rasmussen is able to inform his readers about their lives, families and accomplishments. I have learned so much from him about the people who lived in our communities.

I think it takes a talented writer with a special interest in people to make the lives of people we never met and have now passed away to be so compelling for his readers and that is why I regard Frederick N. Rasmussen as a treasure.

— Ruth Fleishman, Baltimore

