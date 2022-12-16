Sun’s veteran obituary writers deserve a major award | READER COMMENTARY

Although not eligible for The Baltimore Sun’s Marylander of the Year Award because of their employment, I would like to nominate Fred Rasmussen and Jacques Kelly as worthy candidates to receive it for their journalistic excellence. Usually, obits are not an uplifting mission. Such requires a high degree of empathy, compassion and sensitivity. However, through their arduous research, genuine commitment and human relations skills, both journalists have made this a healing process to the bereaved and tribute to the deceased (”Rasmussen’s writings a joy to read,” Nov. 30).

Over many years, chronicling in detail the lives of thousands of Marylanders that otherwise may have soon been lost with the passage of time, Rasmussen and Kelly have developed, for current and future generations, an invaluable archival and genealogical resource.

These life legacies are a permanent record that reflects the diversity, spirit, uniqueness and talent of our population. From these detailed substantive and often anecdotal writings, the authors’ passion, sense of history and love of their work has been obvious.

These are very human biographies of individuals from all walks of life and professions rising to success through hard work, self-confidence, education and taking the initiative when opportunities presented themselves. In the aggregate, they are a mosaic of our state. Some early or violent passings reported are indeed tragic, for which there are no words of consolation, but even here there is value.

In earlier times, one usually had to be of national standing to warrant recognition in any detail. As a result, much history of local individuals has been lost. Even a Maryland Revolutionary War hero such as Nicholas Ruxton Moore upon his death in 1816, only drew a one-line acknowledgment in the Maryland Gazette despite his service with Marquis de Lafayette chasing General Charles Cornwallis in Virginia, being a four term U.S. congressman and as commander of the Baltimore Cavalry during the siege of Baltimore in 1814. Business, commerce, shipping and advertising seemed to dominate local press coverage with little or no interest in the lives that were passing by.

Indeed, The Sun deserves acknowledgment for supporting the creation of a written legacy for many proud and honorable citizens so they will not be forgotten.

— Joe Coale, Towson

