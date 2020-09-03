Baltimore needs more like Frank Kuchta | READER COMMENTARY

There were a number of unsung heroes of the William Donald Schaefer years but chief among them was Frank Kuchta, the city’s public works director. As the mayor’s adjutant during the mid-1970′s, I often witnessed Frank’s quiet and reflective manner that brought a measure of calm and reassurance to cabinet and Board of Estimates meetings (”Frank Kuchta, a decorated Army sergeant and former director of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, dies,” Aug. 28).
Mayor Schaefer respected and trusted Frank’s education, professionalism and heroic military service during World War II and knew he had to keep men of this caliber if he was to be successful. Frank’s background helped prepare him for the raw passion that frequently flashed in Baltimore politics. His longevity, nearly a centenarian, was due to Frank’s ability to handle stress under fire always remaining poised and deliberate.
Civic virtue and patriotism can take many forms. Frank was a results-oriented public servant and if he performed well in this venue, the politics would be taken care of by the politicians. The challenge for the city is to find people of such quality to replace Frank Kuchta and others like him as they pass on.
Joseph M. Coale, Towson
