Comptroller Peter Franchot’s recent letter to the editor is thin-skinned, off-putting, and ill-advised (“Franchot: Shame on The Sun for doing ‘dirty work’ of Big Tobacco,” Feb. 21). It puts his smallness on full display and it was unbecoming of someone who aspires to become the next governor of Maryland.
The comptroller’s letter features the paranoia, narcissism and conspiratorial flourishes of Donald Trump. It read like “Poor Comptroller gets picked on by Fake News Baltimore Sun!” Don’t members of The Sun’s editorial board they know they are questioning the greatness of his “award-winning" agency?
Neither The Sun, nor the legislature question the need for action, but only Comptroller Franchot is worried about who will get credit for it. Never mind that the legislature is always the preferred channel for new laws and that the comptroller’s office has lame duck jurisdiction in these matters, and anything they unilaterally do now will likely be stayed or reversed by the courts.
Shame on Peter Franchot!
Sydney C. Nusinov, Cockeysville
